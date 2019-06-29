David Williams, age 65, died Thursday evening, June 27th, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.
David was born on April 17th, 1954, in Effingham County to Mr. George H. Williams and Jeanette Edwards Williams. He attended Effingham County High School and after graduating, began working as a mechanic. For many years, he worked at Anderson Chrysler as a service manager.
David enjoyed the outdoors as an avid fisherman, farmer and love for his horses.
He was a member of Silver Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed being involved with church every Sunday and Wednesday night.
David was preceded in death by his infant son, his father, George H. Williams; and his brother, Charles "Tumble" Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Nicky Hendrix Williams of Statesboro; his mother, Jeanette Williams; his brother, James H. Williams (Ruby); two sisters, Peggy Sue Williams and Marsha Gail Williams; two nieces, Michelle Bodiford (Jethro) and Melissa Newell; and nephew, Lance Beaupre (Marie). Many extended family members and friends also survive.
The graveside service in Savannah will be private.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 29, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 29 to July 6, 2019