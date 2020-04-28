Dawn (Kilpatrick) Stubbs

  • "Kayce, I'm so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and..."
    - Misty Dunn
  • "Rest in Peace, Dawn, we will always remember you and the..."
    - Lisa and Kenny Aegan
  • "This lady was my classmate for a long time. I havent seen..."
    - Sonya Maloy
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA
31406
(912)-352-7200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
at her father's dock
601 Oemler Loop
Wilmington Island, GA
Dawn Kilpatrick Stubbs, 55, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born September 28, 1964, in Savannah and was a homemaker.
She loved animals and spending time on the water.
Dawn was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Kilpatrick; and her stepfather, Henry Iler.
Surviving are two daughters, Kayce Brawner and Madison Shuman; one son, Kyler Stubbs; father and stepmother, Jerry and Carolyn Kilpatrick; mother, Jean Iler; grandchildren, Darnell Brawner III, Ferris Brawner, Pierce Brawner, Oaklynn Stubbs and Daughton Brogdon. Also surviving are her sister, Terri Kilpatrick Hoffman; stepbrothers, Brian Lee and Jim Iler; stepsister, Cherrie Hemboult; nephew, Jared Kilpatrick; and seven additional nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday followed by a celebration of her life at 4 p.m. at her father's dock at 601 Oemler Loop, Wilmington Island.
Remembrances may be made to the Savannah-Chatham Humane Society.

Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020
