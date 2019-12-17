Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Deanna Lynn Strickland. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Brooklet United Methodist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Brooklet United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Deanna Lynn Strickland passed away peacefully in her home in Brooklet, Georgia, on Sunday, December 15th, at the age of 74.

Deanna was born on August 6th, 1945, in Sedgwick County, Kansas. She attended Kansas Wesleyan University, where she studied nursing.

In 1977, she married Lloyd Strickland and moved to Brooklet, Georgia, and joined Lloyd in the family farming business. Deanna was active in the running of Strickland Farms through the remainder of her life, actively managing livestock, tobacco crews and farm finances. She also operated the beloved Strickland Farms Produce Stand, providing fresh fruits and vegetables to the community for years.

Deanna was extremely active in farm advocacy. She served as spokesperson for The Cotton Group, where she successfully campaigned to recoup millions of misappropriated dollars for 120 area farmers. She testified in front of the state congress and worked to close legal loopholes that made farmers vulnerable to fraud.

Deanna ran for the office of Georgia secretary of agriculture and campaigned tirelessly across the state. She also served on the Governor's Agriculture Commission, where she traveled to Cuba as an agricultural envoy for Georgia.

Deanna was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church, the Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and the Brooklet Community Development Association.

Deanna's true passion was her family and community. She always fought for the underdog. Her home was a haven for countless stray dogs and cats.

Deanna is survived by her husband, Lloyd Strickland of Brooklet; her two children, Greg, and wife, Missy Fountain, of Marietta; and Cindy, and husband, Andrew Guenthner, of Decatur; four grandchildren, Nicholas, and wife, Lissa Fountain, of McDonough; Savannah Guenthner of Decatur, Jacob Fountain of Marietta and Katie Guenthner of Decatur.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Warren Williams officiating, assisted by the Rev. Chip Strickland.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Salzman, Tim Strozzo, Leon Waters, Efrain Billegas, Nicholas Fountain, and Jacob Fountain.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Southeast Georgia Rusty Relics.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019



Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019

