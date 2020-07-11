Mrs. Debbie Rachel Brannen, age 60, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, after a long illness.
Debbie was born in Chatham County, Georgia, to Delmus and Louis Deloach, but had lived in Stilson for the last 24 years.
Debbie was a loving mother and Mimi to her grandkids. Her grandkids were definitely her whole world and nothing brightened her day more than having them visit her. But a close second were cruises, traveling, vacations and shopping. She was in TJ Maxx so much, they thought she worked there!
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, William; her two daughters, Gina Lewis and Rachel Anderson; three sisters, Diane Cribbs, Jan Wells and Donna Kay Carter; a brother, Danny Ray Deloach; and five dearly loved grandchildren, Logan Smith, Bradley Anderson, Landon Lewis, Turner Anderson and Madison Smith. Many nieces and nephews will also miss Aunt Debbie.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Dr. Tony Lambert officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., observing social distancing guidelines, until the service hour.
Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2020
