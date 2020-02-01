Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM their residence 2 Forest Pines Drive Statesboro , GA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Statesboro Send Flowers Obituary



She attended Bacon County High School, graduated from the

Debbie was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and was Sweetheart of Sigma Chi in 1976.

She married her husband of 40 years, Gary Johnson, and made a home in Statesboro, where she was an inspiration to her family and friends.

In addition to raising her family, Debbie taught school for 30 years, and loved all of her students at E.C.I, Julia P. Bryant, Portal and Stilson.

She authored two books, "Down Right Special," which celebrated the life of her brother, Leb; and "Magical Multiplication," which expressed her love of teaching. Debbie also inspired another book, "What Martha Berry and Her Work Did for a Family of Eight," by Lillian Purcell Johnson.

Debbie was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and treasured her time with the Virginia Cobb Sunday School Class. She also served on the board of Joseph's Home for Boys.

Some of her favorite times were spent in Cashiers, N.C.; Lake Oconee and at the Johnson Family Farm with her extended family.

Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Amaryelese (Snookie) Steedley Johnson and Frank Edward Johnson; brother, Leb Cary Johnson; niece, Julia Amanda Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Gary L. Johnson of Statesboro; her children, Kate Anna J. (Stephen) Greene of Savannah and Samuel Steedley Johnson of Athens; her brother, Ben (Janet) Johnson; grandson, Benjamin Hayes Greene; a special aunt, Naomi Johnson Luke.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Bobby Benson and Dr. Andy Cichelli, as well as caregivers Ms. Betty McKanna and Mrs. Tansy Thompson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at their residence, located at 2 Forest Pines Drive, Statesboro.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro. A private family interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Neal Hollis, Greg Johnson Jr., Tal Johnson, Wade Johnson, David Luke and Dr. Steve McQuaig.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, 10701 Abercorn Street #60786, Savannah, GA 31420; and the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, 1 Lee Hill Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2020

