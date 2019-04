STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Debra Susan Svien Brentnell, age 62, died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility following a battle with cancer.Mrs. Brentnell was born in Seattle, Wash., on February 17th, 1957, to Mr. Donald Lawrence Svien and Mrs. Carol Smith Svien.She worked as a school teacher for over 40 years, 15 years in Screven County and 25 years in Bulloch County.Aside from her passion for teaching, she was a loving mother and grandmother, and a member at Connection Church in Statesboro.She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy and Kyle Simonelli and Megan and Christopher Wrye; her three grandchildren, Addie Grace, Brooklyn and Charliegh Simonelli, all of Statesboro; her brother, Don Svien of Florida; and her sister, DeLinda Roberts of Arizona.The service will be private.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the Bulloch County Foundation for Public School Education, 150 Williams Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.