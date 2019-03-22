Obituary Guest Book View Sign



The Screven County native was born to the late Tommy and Lottie Flythe Godbee and was a lifetime member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church.

After graduation from Screven County High School, he was employed with Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter. He later worked for BASF as a supervisor and retired from Georgia Pacific.

Never to remain idle, he joined the staff of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, upon its opening, where he worked until his passing.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elise (Fred) Jenkins, Thomas S. Godbee, Palmer Godbee, Ruben Godbee, James Godbee, Katherine Godbee, Jeanette (Emory) Kemp and JoAnn (Leonard) Green.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Kathy Sconyers Godbee; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Greg Dugger; two sons, Dennis W. "Dink" Godbee and Russ Godbee; grandchildren, Curt (Melanie Chance) Dugger, Dennis W. "Will" (Reagan Hinkle) Godbee Jr., Wyatt (Jasmine Humphrey) Godbee, all of Sylvania; and Destiny Marie Godbee of Dublin; a sister, Jeanette Kemp of Sylvania; a brother and sister-in-law, Dannie and Pansy Godbee of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Margie Godbee, Billie Godbee, both of Sylvania; Betty Godbee of Macon, Ronnie and Carol Sconyers of Denver, Colo.; Billy and Karen Sconyers and Wayne and Ellen Sconyers, all of Miami, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steve Purnell and the Rev. Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in the Buck Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dennis W. Godbee Jr., Wyatt Godbee, Curt Dugger, Scott Pruitt, Dale Godbee, Alan Godbee, Mike Godbee and Danny

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Dennis Godbee, 75, of Sylvania, passed March 20, 2019, at the St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family.The Screven County native was born to the late Tommy and Lottie Flythe Godbee and was a lifetime member of the Buck Creek United Methodist Church.After graduation from Screven County High School, he was employed with Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter. He later worked for BASF as a supervisor and retired from Georgia Pacific.Never to remain idle, he joined the staff of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, upon its opening, where he worked until his passing.He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and gardening.He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elise (Fred) Jenkins, Thomas S. Godbee, Palmer Godbee, Ruben Godbee, James Godbee, Katherine Godbee, Jeanette (Emory) Kemp and JoAnn (Leonard) Green.Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Kathy Sconyers Godbee; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Greg Dugger; two sons, Dennis W. "Dink" Godbee and Russ Godbee; grandchildren, Curt (Melanie Chance) Dugger, Dennis W. "Will" (Reagan Hinkle) Godbee Jr., Wyatt (Jasmine Humphrey) Godbee, all of Sylvania; and Destiny Marie Godbee of Dublin; a sister, Jeanette Kemp of Sylvania; a brother and sister-in-law, Dannie and Pansy Godbee of Waynesboro; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Margie Godbee, Billie Godbee, both of Sylvania; Betty Godbee of Macon, Ronnie and Carol Sconyers of Denver, Colo.; Billy and Karen Sconyers and Wayne and Ellen Sconyers, all of Miami, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steve Purnell and the Rev. Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in the Buck Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Dennis W. Godbee Jr., Wyatt Godbee, Curt Dugger, Scott Pruitt, Dale Godbee, Alan Godbee, Mike Godbee and Danny Smith Jr.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel

202 Ennis Street

Sylvania , GA 30467

(912) 564-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close