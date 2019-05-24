Dennis Wayne Brittingham, born in Atlanta on April 19, 1957, he spent his entire life working and living in the Atlanta area.
Dedicated to scholarship, Dennis graduated Sequoyah High School in Doraville, 1975. He graduated Emory University with a B.A., political science, 1978.
He worked for Equifax, Dean-Witter, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch over a 39-year career.
Dennis passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Dennis is survived by two sisters, two brothers, nine nieces and nephews, a much larger extended family and dozens of lifelong friends.
He is predeceased by his mother, father and one brother.
Dennis especially enjoyed mentoring young people about life and career, many of whom considered him family. His generosity and compassion for humanity continues in his passing through organ donation, saving lives desperately in need.
The service will be held at H. M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org/give in his memory.
The graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rhon Carter officiating.
Deal Funeral Directors will be in charge of local arrangements.
