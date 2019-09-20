Ms. Diane Marshall, age 61, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 11th, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a Bulloch County native. She attended the Birth of the Harvest Ministries of Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Jeffrey Lewis, pastor.
She is survived by her loving children, Ms. Shala (Ronnie) Marshall and Mr. Antonio (Janae) Marshall, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Gloria (Dea. McArthur) Eason, Mrs. Patricia (William) Taylor and Ms. Vicki Marshall, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving brothers, Mr. Fredrick (Sheila) Marshall and Mr. Billy Marshall, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Andrew Marshall of Chester, Ga.; and Mr. James Marshall of Savannah, Ga.; 12 loving grandchildren, four loving great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday September 21, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Ms. Diane Marshall will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Jeffrey Lewis officiating. Interment will be held in A.C. Dunlap Cemetery, East Olliff Street, Statesboro, Ga.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019