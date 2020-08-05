1/
Dianne (Fallen) Avret
LYONS -- Dianne Fallen Avret, 75, of Lyons, Ga., died Sunday, August 2nd, at her home after an extended illness.
She lived most of her life in Lyons and was a 1962 graduate of Lyons High School. She graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in elementary education and retired from teaching at Lyons Primary School.
She was a member of Lyons United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eunice Higgs Thompson; mother, Loyce Thompson Poole; and father, Floyd Fallen.
She is survived by two sons, Clint Avret of Jacksonville, Florida; Chad Avret, and wife, Alana, of Statesboro, Ga.; and one daughter, Christy Metts, and husband, James, of Lyons; one sister, Elaine Fallen Graham, Bluffton, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Shaye Strickland, Georgia Avret, Sophie Strickland, Evan Avret, Grace Avret, Elizabeth Avret, Lane Avret, Hannah Metts, Hailey Metts, Sidney Metts and Clay Metts.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6th, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. Dannie Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
AUG
6
Burial
Lakeview Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 537-7877
