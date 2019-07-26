Mrs. Dollie Mae Johnson, age 87, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away into eternal rest on Monday, July 22, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
She retired from Claxton Poultry after many years of employment.
She was a member of the House of God of Pembroke, Ga., where she was the president of the Usher Board.
She is survived by her loving children, Mrs. Emma J. (Allen) Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.; Mrs. Warwesse (Wilbur) Polite, Mr. Charles (Beverly) Johnson, Mr. Joseph Ivey and Mrs. Sharon (Elijah) Lewis, all of Pembroke, Ga.; Mrs. Valveeta (Ezra) Murchison of Ellabell, Ga.; Mr. Tommy (Margaret) Ivey of Daisy, Ga.; and Mrs. Audrey (Richard) Groover of Savannah, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Minnie Hines and Mrs. Betty Jean Herrington, both of Pembroke, Ga.; her loving brothers, Mr. Remer Byrd Jr. of Pembroke, Ga.; and Mr. Willie James Byrd of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Dollie Mae Johnson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the House of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, Ga., with Bishop Clay K. Butler officiating. Interment will be held in Northside Cemetery, Pembroke, Ga.
Mrs. Dollie Mae Johnson will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019