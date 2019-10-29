METTER -- Mr. Don Chance Gillespie, 83, of Metter, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
Mr. Gillespie was born on August 25, 1936, to Mr. Donald and Mrs. Gladys Coleman Gillespie in Candler.
He joined the Army in 1960 and received the Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Berlin), Marksman (Rifle M-14) and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
He received his doctorate degree in music from University of North Carolina.
He moved back to Metter in 2014 from New York. He was employed with C. F. Peters Corporation for many years and was of the Methodist faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed being in nature and being involved with music.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his aunt, Dot Coleman of Jesup. Numerous cousins and friends also survive.
Mr. Gillespie's wishes were that no services be held. Burial will be private at a later date.
Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes, Metter Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019
