Don "Tweety" Harris
Don "Tweety" Harris, age 46, passed peacefully on Monday, October 5th, at Memorial Health of Savannah, Ga.
He was a Bulloch County native and a member of Agape Worship Center.
He is survived by his children, Devonta Davis and Chase Davis; mother, Mrs. Barbara Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Gayle Drake of Statesboro, Ga.; Joy Herrington and Lorann Harris, both of Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Preston Harris Jr., Boston, Mass.; Stanley Harris and Curtis Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 16th, from 4-8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The graveside celebration for Mr. Don Jay "Tweety" Harris will be held at Hope Community Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, October 17th, at 11 a.m.
*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we are requiring that a mask be worn while attending viewing or graveside service.*

Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
