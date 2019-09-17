STATESBORO, Ga. -- Master Sgt. Donald Douglas (retired), age 77, passed away quietly on Thursday evening after a long illness. He was a native of Burke County, but was reared in Bulloch County and at an early age baptized at Original First African Baptist Church.
Donald was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Gary Mack and Zadie Lundy Douglas and the brother of the late Reverend Gary M. Douglas Jr.
He was a graduate of William James High School Class of 1960 and was valedictorian of his class.
Following high school, he attended Howard University, majoring in civil engineering, and in 1964 joined the United States Air Force, retiring after 20-plus years of service.
Upon retiring, he received a BA from Southern Illinois University in public administration and was last employed by Riverside Department of Aging, Riverside, Calif.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Melvin Douglas, Statesboro; and Larry Turner Douglas; and a sister, Juliet Elaine Douglas, both of Atlanta; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Original First African Baptist Church with the Rev. Mary Frances Odom-Lee, eulogist; and the Rev. Bennie Brinson, pastor/presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Public viewing will begin at noon on Tuesday until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The body will lie in state on the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2019
