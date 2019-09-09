STATESBORO, Ga. - Donald H. Lanier, age 83, passed away Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Bulloch county native was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory High School. Donald was veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1992 from Trans World Airlines (TWA) after 26 years as an aircraft mechanic. After retirement he worked with his brother, Harold Lanier, at the Lakeview Driving Range and enjoyed fishing. Donald was a member of Clito Baptist Church.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Hampton and Elizabeth Etheridge Lanier; his brother, Harold Lanier and sisters, Norma Lanier Balcome and Dorothy Catheryn Lanier Newsome.
Surviving are two sons, Donnie Lanier (Jennifer) of Oklahoma and Jamie Lee Lanier (Kaylynn) of California; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Lanier's honor to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459 or to the Salvation Army.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
