BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Donald Thomas "Don" "Duck" Bowen, age 68, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
Don was a native of Savannah, Georgia, and a graduate of Groves High School. Following his graduation, Don began his career as an apprentice in 1969 until 1973 with the union hall in Savannah. He then earned the position of journeyman electrician in 1973 and continued working with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 508, Savannah, Georgia, until his retirement in 2003.
Don was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors. For the past 10 years, he and his son, Brian, had traveled to Illinois to deer hunt.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson Bowen and Druscilla Miller Bowen.
Surviving are his two sons, Brian Bowen of Bloomingdale and Donnie Bowen of Jacksonville, Fla.; a daughter, Beverley Shannon of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Ann Jowers of Savannah; and a nephew, David Jowers of Savannah.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The graveside service and burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Tony Dye officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2019
