The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1955 graduate of Statesboro High School. Prior to graduating from the University of Georgia with a BSA in agricultural economics in 1959, he married his freshman year sweetheart, Myrtis Halstead.

After graduation, he returned home and began farming on Akins Pond Road, where he lived his entire life. While maintaining the farm, he also enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside his brother, Paul Akins, in a construction joint-venture in the 1970s and then he later worked as director of Transportation and Maintenance for the Bulloch County Board of Education, where he retired in 2003.

Mr. Donald Wayne served his community through two terms on the Bulloch County Board of Education and his country through the Air National Guard.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and served as a deacon.

Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rubye Deal Akins, he is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Myrtis Halstead Akins; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammie and Pierce Dickens; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Kristen Akins, all of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer Dickens of Augusta, Kate Anna and Cole Breiner of Athens and Amelia Akins of Atlanta; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Jo Akins of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. John Waters and Dr. H. William Perry officiating.

Pallbearers will be cousins.

Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 81 Moore Road, Portal, GA 30450.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Nursing Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Statesboro Herald, July 4, 2019

