Donnie Cowart, 72, of Garfield, formerly of Portal, went to be with the Lord from East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro on Wednesday night, June 24th.
Donnie is survived by three sons, Steven (Sara) Cowart of Sylvania, Ga.; Matthew (Jessica) Kitchens of Grovetown, Ga.; and Mark Kitchens of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Jimmy (Judy) Cowart of Portal, Ga.; as well as nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Donnie was the son of Ellis and Lucille Sapp Cowart of Portal and was also preceded in death by his sister, Sybil (Don) Allen of Statesboro, Ga.
Donnie grew up farming on the family farm near Portal and always loved growing things, especially tomatoes, as he grew older. Along with farming, Donnie also worked at Cooper Wiss and Briggs & Straton. After retirement, he worked at the Bulloch County recycling center.
Donnie was a humble man who very much loved his family and was a soft, gentle soul who was kind and loving. He enjoyed kidding around and making people laugh. He was a hard worker who was always friendly and loved being around people.
We are going to always miss him, but even though he is gone from this earth, he will never be forgotten.
There will be a private family graveside service for Donnie at Eason's Chapel with the Rev. Mira Barrett officiating.
Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2020
