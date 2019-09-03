Mr. Donnie Wayne Marsh

Mr. Donnie Wayne Marsh, 56, of Statesboro died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. He was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from the Southern Company Nuclear Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Miriam Partridge Marsh and brothers, Willie Marsh and Henry Marsh.
He is survived by his wife, Fulvia Marsh of Statesboro. Daughters, Savannah Marsh and Amelia Marsh both of Statesboro. Brothers James Herman "Gigs" ( Renee) Marsh and Rusty (Dot) Marsh. Sisters, Ellen Elmore, Annie ( Jerald) Powell, Frances ( Chester) Flynt, Johnnie Lou ( Ronnie) Flynt and Brenda ( Lamar) Mercer.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday September 1, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Anchor Worship Center with Rev. Michael Marsh and Pastor Jessie Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lake Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be James Marsh, Nig Powell, Flynt Rigdon, James Donaldson, Hunter Bethea, Logan Powell and Nick Brannen. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home.

Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2019
