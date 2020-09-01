1/
Dorothy Ann (English) Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann English Oliver, age 72, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.
Dorothy was born in Richmond Hill, Georgia, on August 15, 1948, to Uyles Gordon and Fannie Louise Jaudon English.
Later, she moved to Savannah, Ga., but had lived in Brooklet, Ga., for the last 10 years.
Dorothy was a retired social worker, working for the Department of Family and Children Services for many years.
She loved life, her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Keary Mitchell Oliver; her parents, Uyles Gordon English and Fannie Louise Jaudon English; her brothers, John Washington English and Uyles Gordon English; and two sisters, Mary Lois Miller and Georgia Grier.
Dorothy is survived and will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Michelle Louise Oliver and Melissa Ann Biggs (Edward); two granddaughters, Morgan Atwell and Mackenzie Biggs; two grandsons, Edward Biggs and Hunter Biggs, all of Statesboro. Also surviving are her two sisters, Agnes Cowart of Pooler and Liz Grier of Savannah; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Little Neck Road off Highway 17, Ogeechee Road, in Savannah, Georgia, officiated by Elder Jake Futch.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the beginning of the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.

Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
9127645683
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved