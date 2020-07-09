1/
Mrs. Dorothy (Ryals) Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Ryals Martin, age 70, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The Kingsland, Ga., native was a 1969 graduate of Camden County High School. Mrs. Martin worked with the Charlton County Board of Education for 23 years as a paraprofessional. Following retirement, she moved to Bulloch County in 2008.
She was a member of the Brooklet First Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Marvin Martin of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Joshua Mattos of Brooklet; three grandchildren, Kaleigh Mattos, Kara Mattos and Riley Mattos, all of Brooklet; three sisters, Paulette (Richard) Bridges of Kingsland, Ga.; Janet (Jimmy) Houston of Brunswick, GAa.; and Charlene (Sydney) Howard of Kingsland, Ga.; a brother, James M. (Margie) Ryals of Kingsland, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Robb Kicklighter officiating. Interment will be in Corinth Cemetery in Folkston, Ga., at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved