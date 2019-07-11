Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (DiIorio) Porter. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dorothy DiIorio Porter passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8th, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She celebrated her 85th birthday just six days prior to her death.

She was born on July 2nd, 1934, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to John and Dorothy DiIorio.

On December 22nd, 1954, Dorothy married Johnie Porter in New Mexico while he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. The couple later moved to Georgia to start their family.

A devoted wife with three children of her own, Dorothy also had a home daycare and provided her services for other kids in the neighborhood. Even today, the impacts of her hospitality still resonate deeply with the people she cared for.

She had a passion for travel and would almost have her bags packed before she knew where she was going. Her wanderlust led her to visit 48 U.S. states, excluding North and South Dakota.

Dorothy was an active member of Gracewood Baptist Church for many years, where she was often found sharing her blueberry cakes and homemade breads.

Throughout her life, Dorothy loved to be in the company of her family and friends.

She will be greatly missed, but her memory will carry on with them for generations to come.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Dorothy DiIorio; her brother, Jack; and her husband, Johnie, of 62 years.

Surviving are two sons, Douglas Porter (Susan) and Michael Porter (Sheila); one daughter, Deborah Porter; two sisters, Carmella "Babs" Stanhope and Joan Valenti; two brothers, Jimmy DiIorio and Joseph "Joe" DiIorio; three grandchildren, Steven Porter (Courtney), Ryan Porter and Lauren Porter; one great-grandson, Grayson Porter; and her fur baby, Little Bit.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13th, at noon in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter and the Rev. Larry Bird officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13th, from 10:30 until the hour of the service.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dorothy DiIorio Porter passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8th, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She celebrated her 85th birthday just six days prior to her death.She was born on July 2nd, 1934, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to John and Dorothy DiIorio.On December 22nd, 1954, Dorothy married Johnie Porter in New Mexico while he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. The couple later moved to Georgia to start their family.A devoted wife with three children of her own, Dorothy also had a home daycare and provided her services for other kids in the neighborhood. Even today, the impacts of her hospitality still resonate deeply with the people she cared for.She had a passion for travel and would almost have her bags packed before she knew where she was going. Her wanderlust led her to visit 48 U.S. states, excluding North and South Dakota.Dorothy was an active member of Gracewood Baptist Church for many years, where she was often found sharing her blueberry cakes and homemade breads.Throughout her life, Dorothy loved to be in the company of her family and friends.She will be greatly missed, but her memory will carry on with them for generations to come.Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father, John and Dorothy DiIorio; her brother, Jack; and her husband, Johnie, of 62 years.Surviving are two sons, Douglas Porter (Susan) and Michael Porter (Sheila); one daughter, Deborah Porter; two sisters, Carmella "Babs" Stanhope and Joan Valenti; two brothers, Jimmy DiIorio and Joseph "Joe" DiIorio; three grandchildren, Steven Porter (Courtney), Ryan Porter and Lauren Porter; one great-grandson, Grayson Porter; and her fur baby, Little Bit.The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13th, at noon in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter and the Rev. Larry Bird officiating.Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13th, from 10:30 until the hour of the service.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from July 11 to July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close