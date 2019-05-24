Mrs. Earleen V. Hill

Service Information
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-7134
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:15 PM - 8:15 PM
Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Snella's Place Chapel
17 Allen Circle
Statesboro, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Snella's Place Chapel
17 Allen Circle
Statesboro, GA
Obituary
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Earleen V. Hill, age 88, passed into rest Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Emory University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Edmund and Inez Collins Taylor and a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as a willing worker and on the hospitality committee. She was retired from the Ogeechee Clinic.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Joyce.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving children, Ronnie (Robbie) Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Lena (Willie Mack) Mikell, Claxton, Ga.; Gene Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Marie Hardison, Boston, Mass.; Walter (Jackie) Hill, Brockton, Mass.; Linda (Bruce) Nelson, Lithonia, Ga.; Ruby (Rodney) Swann and Pamela Souder, both of Snellville, Ga.; a sister, Emma Robbins, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Lonnie (Adel) Taylor, Nevils, Ga.; James Taylor, Boston, Mass.; Bobby Taylor, Brooklet, Ga.; and Benjamin (Lorraine) Taylor, Sylvania, Ga.; 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
The funeral service for Mrs. Earleen V. Hill will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Snella's Place Chapel, 17 Allen Circle, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. John T. McPhatter presiding and the Rev. Brock Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 24 to May 31, 2019
