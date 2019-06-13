Mother Earlie Mae Bishop, age 98, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Bayview Manor in Beaufort, S.C. She was a native of Ridgeland, S.C. She was educated in the Ridgeland School District.
She later moved to New York and was employed at Harlem Hospital. She later returned to South Carolina and was a member of the First Euhaw Baptist Church, where she sung in the Gospel Choir until her health failed. She was elevated to the title of Mother of the Church. Her favorite Scripture was Psalms 37 and her favorite hymns were, "Jesus, Keep Me Near the Cross" and "I Surrender All."
She is survived by her loving son, Robert (Dorothy) Strobert of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving daughter-in-law, Denise Gaither of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; her loving nephews, Albert (Vera) Heyward and Paul Goodwin, both of Ridgeland, S.C.; a loving goddaughter, Veronica Lawyer of Hilton Head, S.C.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home Complex, 8881 Coosaw Scenic Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.
The homegoing celebration for Mother Earlie Mae Bishop will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Euhaw Baptist Church, 7855 Lowcountry Drive, Ridgeland, S.C., with Pastor Allen Galloway officiating.
Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland, S.C., are in charge of arrangements.
This is a courtesy announcement made by the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2019
