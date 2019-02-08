Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Earthy Mae McBride. View Sign

Ms. Earthy Mae McBride of Brooklet, Ga., age 83, passed away on Monday, February 4th, at the Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation Center in Statesboro, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a native of Calhoun County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a 1959 graduate of the William James High School. She retired from the Bulloch Memorial Hospital in 1995 after 35 years of service.

She was a faithful member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church of Brooklet, Ga., until her health failed. She was a member of the Brooklet Community Club, the Social Community Savings Club and the Grand Charity of the Smooth Ashlar Grand Court F. & A.A.Y. Masons Naomi Court.

She is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Mrs. Geraldine McBride of Brooklet, Ga.; a loving nephew that she raised, June Harrison; her loving nieces and nephews, Angie McBride, Christopher (Sandra) McBride, Joan (Deon) Hendrix, Gregory McBride and Albert McBride; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The homegoing celebration for Ms. Earthy Mae McBride will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, Ga., with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. presiding, and Pastor John T. McPhatter as eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Ms. Earthy McBride will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Express condolences at

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Ms. Earthy Mae McBride of Brooklet, Ga., age 83, passed away on Monday, February 4th, at the Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation Center in Statesboro, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a native of Calhoun County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a 1959 graduate of the William James High School. She retired from the Bulloch Memorial Hospital in 1995 after 35 years of service.She was a faithful member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church of Brooklet, Ga., until her health failed. She was a member of the Brooklet Community Club, the Social Community Savings Club and the Grand Charity of the Smooth Ashlar Grand Court F. & A.A.Y. Masons Naomi Court.She is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Mrs. Geraldine McBride of Brooklet, Ga.; a loving nephew that she raised, June Harrison; her loving nieces and nephews, Angie McBride, Christopher (Sandra) McBride, Joan (Deon) Hendrix, Gregory McBride and Albert McBride; and a host of other relatives and friends.The homegoing celebration for Ms. Earthy Mae McBride will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, Ga., with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. presiding, and Pastor John T. McPhatter as eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.Ms. Earthy McBride will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com. Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro

238 West Main St.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close