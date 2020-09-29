1/1
Mrs. Eary (Benjamin) Strickland
Mrs. Eary Benjamin Strickland, age 94, passed peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, while at home surrounded by her loving family.
To cherish her memories are her children, Shavon (Rodney) LeCounte, Covington, Georgia; Linda Teresa Jackson, Columbus, Ohio; and son-in-law, Donald R. Jackson, Herndon, Va. Eary is also survived by her five grandchildren, Shonte' (Robert) Spears, Blacklick, Ohio; Ebony Jackson, Upper Marlboro, Md.; Reginald Jackson, Herndon, Va.; Marcus Jamon Jackson, Columbus, Ohio; and Terry LeCounte, Jacksonville, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Simeon Ivey, Blacklick, Ohio; Marcus Jackson II, Charlotte, N.C.; Jylnn LeCounte, Atlanta, Ga.; and Asa LeCounte, Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews, nieces, cousins, dear friends and special caregiver, Ms. Trina Horne, Covington, Ga.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. in the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
A celebration of life service will be held graveside at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Statesboro, Ga., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
There will be a final viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home before graveside services.
Sign the guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
