It's with much despondency that, Edna Mae Chase, age 95, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed with peace, July 20, 2019. She had bravely confronted and fought dementia, as well as, cancer for the last 6 months.

She is survived by her son and his fiancé, A.C. "Sparky" Chase and Rhonda of Statesboro.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Chase; a daughter, Toni Lee Youso and parents, Anna Belle and Henry Dockery.

Edna was born in Helen GA, March 24, 1924, relocated to Miami FL, obtained an RN degree at University of Miami, and began her career as a young woman helping to make a difference in lives of others. She relocated to Statesboro in 1989, to continue the spirit of compassion as a RN, as well as, have more interaction and enjoyment of family bonding. Being a benevolent person who placed others before herself, along with performing acts of kindness for the sake of the recipient and not for personal gain, she received The Deen Day Smith Award for Service to Mankind in 1993, by The Statesboro Herald. This award gave her much gratification. East Georgia Regional Hospital was where she culminated, retiring in 2001, Following 33 years of dedication to the lives of others. She will always be remembered as a loving mother whose greatest passion was helping others.

Her ashes will be returned and memorably scattered in her home town.

"She fought a good fight, she kept the faith, she won the race!"

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2019

Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2019

