SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mrs. Edna Neville Roeder, age 99, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
The Metter, Ga., native was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and the University of Georgia, where she obtained a radiology technology degree. She also obtained her advanced degree in radiology from the University of Kentucky Paducah.
Mrs. Edna lived in several areas including San Francisco, New York and Statesboro before moving to Savannah.
She worked as a laboratory technologist at Hunter Army Airfield and Candler Hospital.
Mrs. Edna was the owner and operator of Savannah Accents and Savannah T's Outlet on River Street for over 40 years.
She was an accomplished artist as well. Her style was that of realism. She loved to paint seascapes, mountainscapes and her specialty was how light would interact with her paintings.
She attended the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Robbin and Jimmy Mooney of Jekyll Island, Ga.; and Karen Roeder of Savannah, Ga.; two grandsons, Marlon Mooney of Atlanta and Warren Mooney of Savannah. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service in the chapel with Dr. H. William Perry officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Statesboro Herald, April 23, 2019
