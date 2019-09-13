ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mr. Edward "Toolum" Mincey, age 69, passed into rest Saturday, September 7, 2019, at AdventHealth Orlando.
The Bulloch County native was the son of the late John Charles Mincey and the late Leola Edwards Mincey Williams. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and lived in Orlando, Florida, for many years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, John Charles "Lank" Mincey and Charlie Joe "Tee" Mincey.
He is survived by his siblings, Willie Mae Wooten, Statesboro, Ga.; Roy Lockley, Metter, Ga.; Barbra Scott, Statesboro, Ga.; Willie Van Mincey and Glenn Mincey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Maude Robinson, Claxton, Ga.; Timothy Mincey, Statesboro; Sandra Robinson, Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Gloria Dekle, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday evening in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Mincey will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary Inc. with Bishop Virgil Badie Sr. officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, September 13, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019