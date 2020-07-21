1/
Mr. Edward Early Merriman
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Edward Early Merriman, age 70, died Sunday at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Howard and Verna Metts Merriman. He was a 1968 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School.
Early was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He returned home from his military service and was employed for many years with Piggly Wiggly, Bi-Lo and Georgia Southern University Post Office.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Charles Collins of Statesboro; a niece and her husband, Stephanie and Lloyd Shurling; and their son, Brandon Shurling; a nephew and his wife, Greg and Molly Collins; and their children, Anna and Caleb.
A private graveside service and burial will be held in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder John Scott officiating.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 28, 2020.
