REGISTER, Ga. -- Mr. Edward Williams, age 83, entered into rest Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late Eugene and Ruby Mincey Williams.
Mr. Williams was a retired employee of Georgia Southern College, where he retired after 31 years of service.
He was a member of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Bernell Williams, Lee Evan Williams, Steven Anthony Williams and Charles Williams; a daughter, Elvera Ann Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Grace Huff Williams, Register, Ga.; his children, Mr. Lee W. (Bernice) Williams, Williamsburg, Va.; Mrs. Edwina Evonda (Darryl) Pittman, Lithonia, Ga.; Mrs. Gwendolyn Ruffin, Jonesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Veronica Williams, Savannah, Ga.; and Mr. Edward Romero Williams, Register, Ga.; brothers, Mr. Eugene (Betty) Williams Jr., South Bend, Ind.; Mr. Chester Donald Williams and Mr. Benton Williams, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Mrs. Ruby N. Farmer, California; and Mrs. Angela (Joseph) Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; an aunt, Mrs. Ida Wigfall, South Bend, Ind.; an uncle, Mr. Sewonie (Mamie) Mincey, South Bend, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday evening in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mr. Williams will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. C.L. Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019
