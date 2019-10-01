Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Edwin Andrew Brantley (Andy), age 49 died unexpectedly, September 26, 2019, at his home in Woodstock, Georgia.

He was born in Atlanta in 1970 and moved with his parents to Statesboro in 1974. He attended Nevils Elementary and graduated from Statesboro High School. He attended Ogeechee College and later Clayton State College in Morrow, Georgia. He worked in telecommunications for many years till the birth of his grandson. While working he traveled all over the United States, including Fort Lauderdale, New York, Washington, California, Arizona and also Jamaica, and everywhere in between. At that time he became a stay at home "Gran Gran." He enjoyed many years of playing the guitar and turned bowls from special pieces of wood.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eva and James Hicks of Hartwell, Georgia, his biological father Eddie Brantley, Metter Georgia, his paternal grandparents Essie Ree and" Gran Gran" Kermit Brantley of Metter, Georgia.

Surviving are his parents, Mildred and Carey Harville of Nevils, Georgia; his wife of 23 years, Anne Brantley; two daughters, Rebecca Slabaugh and Samantha Reid (Phil); the delight of his life, grandson Theodore (Theo with a door after it!) Theodore's sister Gabby, brothers, Owen, Tripp; his brother Michael Brantley (Michelle) Gulfport, Mississippi; his niece Jessica Kellam (Daniel) and his constant companion Karl, his Boston Bull Terrier. Andy will be missed dearly by his many, many friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner Anderson Funeral with Pastor Dean Robbins officiating.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to the 3801 NW 40th Ter Suite B Gainesville, FL 32606-8151.

Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2019

