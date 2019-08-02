Edwin Ray Shannon, 89, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Azalealand Nursing Home.
Born in Welch, West Virginia, on November 10, 1929, Eddie married the love of his life, Dolly, on August 18, 1951.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served 20 years in various countries and the United States.
On his retirement from the Air Force in 1970, he, Dolly and their two children moved to Savannah, Georgia. There, he began work at Kaiser Chemical Company for 12 years until it closed. He then joined the Civil Service, working at Hunter Army Air Force for another 10 years until his retirement.
Eddie and Dolly loved traveling and in 1993 made a trip across the United States from Georgia to California and back.
Eddie was also an avid salt-water fisherman and enjoyed taking his children, grandchildren and other family out on the water.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dolly; two infant children, parents, Kermel and Leola Shannon; brothers, Bill Shannon and Jack Shannon; and his sister, Sandra Shannon.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Kersey (Tom) of Brooklet, Georgia; Pamela Herald (Doug Stone) of Savannah; three grandchildren, Shannon Jackson (Kevin) of Savannah, Victor Polero (Shannon) of Pooler and Erin Watkins (Brad) of Hiram, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, brothers, Stanley Shannon (Dee) of Indiana and James David Shannon (Becky) of Arizona; sisters, Shirley Smith (Carl) of Indiana and Gloria Pack (Howard) of West Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Fay Shannon of North Carolina, Cheryll Shannon of Florida and Carol Linville of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, with the Rev. Michael Locklear and Mr. Doug Stone presiding.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Open Hearts Community Mission, P.O. Box 991, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019