Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Eileen (Cooper) Deloach. View Sign



The native and lifelong resident of Evans County attended Claxton High School and Claxton Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Daniel and Robbie Driggers Cooper; and a brother, Talmadge Cooper.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband and growing a vegetable garden.

Eileen was a kind and generous mother and grandmother to her children and others she cared for.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Pete Deloach of Evans County; three sons, Pebe (Teracie) Deloach of Statesboro, Chance Deloach (Ann Dixon) and Tyler Deloach (Emily Carpenter), all of Evans County; a daughter, Laura (Alejandro) Castillo of Claxton; two sisters, her twin, Laureen Deloach of Claxton; and Charlene Alford of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Christian, Jase, Blayke, Alexa, Mia Grace, Ella Jane and Grey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at CLAXTON, Ga. -- Mrs. Eileen Cooper Deloach, age 61, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro following a brief illness.The native and lifelong resident of Evans County attended Claxton High School and Claxton Primitive Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Daniel and Robbie Driggers Cooper; and a brother, Talmadge Cooper.She enjoyed spending time with her husband and growing a vegetable garden.Eileen was a kind and generous mother and grandmother to her children and others she cared for.Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Pete Deloach of Evans County; three sons, Pebe (Teracie) Deloach of Statesboro, Chance Deloach (Ann Dixon) and Tyler Deloach (Emily Carpenter), all of Evans County; a daughter, Laura (Alejandro) Castillo of Claxton; two sisters, her twin, Laureen Deloach of Claxton; and Charlene Alford of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Christian, Jase, Blayke, Alexa, Mia Grace, Ella Jane and Grey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close