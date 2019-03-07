Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Eiline Yvette (Owens) Cassidy. View Sign



Eiline was born in Metter, Georgia, to Joseph and Vessie Owens. She attended Metter High School.

At the age of 17, she married Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and they made Statesboro their home. For 20 years, she served as a military wife, traveling with her husband's military career and raising four children.

She was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church.

Eiline was a kind and generous mother to her children and others that she cared for.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Douglas Calvin Cassidy; a grandson, Devin Cassidy; and four siblings.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Eilene and Sonny Floyd of Statesboro; two sons and three daughters-in-law, William and Lucy Cassidy of Brooklet, Patrick and Lora Cassidy of Statesboro and Mary Cassidy of Douglasville; five grandchildren, Breanna Griffin of Atlanta, Ember Brown of Brooklet, Brian Cassidy of Texas, David Floyd of Stone Mountain and Valerie Miranda of Athens; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Jeru Owens of Twin City.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Julian Ward officiating. Entombment will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2019

