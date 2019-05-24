REGISTER, Ga. -- Mr. Elbert Smith, age 62, passed into rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native of Quitman County, Georgia, and was the son of the late Elbert Bussey and the late Alberta Smith.
He attended the public school system of Quitman County, where he worked in the pulpwood industry.
Later he moved to the Atlanta, Georgia, area before locating in Statesboro, Georgia.
He was an electrician and a truck driver.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lottie P. Smith, Register, Ga.; his children, Tamantria Davis, Albany, Ga.; Antwann Gibbs, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Pamela Polk, Register, Ga.; and Lakeshe Hodges, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Rose Ann Thomas, Phoenix City, Ala.; Cynthia Hardwick, Eufaula, Ala.; brothers, Jerry Bussey and Willie James Smith, Cuthbert, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Wilma Brown, Register, Ga.; six grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the mortuary.
The funeral service for Mr. Smith will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Interment will be private.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
