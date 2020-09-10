1/1
Mrs. Eleda S. Waters
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Eleda S. Waters, age 87, entered into eternal slumber on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, under the care of East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.
She loved painting and crocheting and spending time surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew Daniel Waters Sr.; and her youngest son, Ricky Lee (Barbara) Waters.
Surviving are her children, Glenn (Cheryl) Waters of Douglas, Wanda Gale (Denny) Thompson of Statesboro and Melinda (Dennis) Smith of Statesboro; and two stepsons, Mathew Daniel (Skipper) Waters Jr. (Marie) of Statesboro, Mike (Edith) Waters of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, Donna (Bryan) Elliott of Register, Jake (Sabrina) Waters of Nevils, Laura Waters of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Amanda (Scott) Carter of Portal, Clifton (Stacy) Waters of Claxton, Andrea Lee of Statesboro, Marshall Dylan (Stacie) Smith of Portal, Ariel Rigdon of Statesboro and Dallas (Dillon) Jacobs of Garfield; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Waters is also survived by one sister, Verona Crosby; and one sister-in-law, Betty Sue Sauls, both of Statesboro.
The visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Waters officiating.
Pallbearers are nephews and grandsons.
Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
