Mrs. Eliza Clark
Mrs. Eliza Clark, age 89, passed peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Brown's Health and Rehab Center after a brief illness.
She was a Bulloch County resident. She retired from Georgia Southern University as a custodian in 1993.
She was a faithful member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served in the Missionary Department, Sunday School Department, sung in the church choir and was a member of the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association.
She is survived by her son, Edmond (Catherine) Clark of Hinesville, Ga.; sister, Louise Love of Middletown, Ohio; caregiver, Gloria Lewis of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Erika (Keith) Bryant of Jonesboro, Ga.; Jarell Clark of Hinesville, Ga.; and Danielle Clark of Fayetteville, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Kaden Bryant and Karhi Bryant, both of Jonesboro; and a host of other relative and friends.
Walk-through viewing will take place on Wednesday, September 9, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Woodson, as eulogist. Interment will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Highway 80, Statesboro, GA.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
