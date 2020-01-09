Eva Elizabeth "Liz" Munday

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Elizabeth "Liz" Munday.
Service Information
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA
30439
(912)-685-2131
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel
223 South Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eva Elizabeth "Liz" Munday, 57, of Statesboro, and formerly of Atlanta, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Atlanta, she was a daughter of Tommy Randell Munday and Wanda Hunter Munday.
Mrs. Munday was a retired animal technician, having worked for a veterinarian in Atlanta, and was of the Baptist faith.
She liked contemporary gospel music, loved animals, the ocean and her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Munday was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Otis Brown; and a nephew, Carl Roscoe Winter.
Surviving are her two sisters, Gail Wilds of Statesboro and Angel Christian of Atlanta; her dog, Simba; nieces and nephews, Angela Winter, Anthony Scott Winter, Joseph Thomas Wilds Jr., Courtney Fitzgibbon, Fancy Christian, Joshua Fitzgibbon, CJ Priest and Miracle Priest.
The memorial service will be held 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomecapels.com.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.