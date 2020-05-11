Mrs. Elizabeth Sneed, age 74, passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, was a homemaker. She was a member of Hutchinson Long Street Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Sneed; children, Reggie Sneed, Christopher Sneed and Anthony "Amp" Sneed.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her children, Helen "Libby" Sneed (George Sneed), James (Chantel) Sneed and Orlando Sneed, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Genva Holston, Ellabell, Ga., and Louise Bacon, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Randy Sellars and Jerome Sellars, both of Ellabell, Ga., and the Rev. Raymond (Chief Apostle Lena) Sellars and Joseph (Carrie) Sellars, both of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one aunt, Sara Jennings, Reidsville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Please be advised that social distancing practices will be enforced.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, Ga., with the Rev. Arthur Kelly officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2020
