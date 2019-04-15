Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ellis Ray Lanier. View Sign

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. - Mr. Ellis Ray Lanier, age 84, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Fannin Regional Hospital in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Ray was born in Register, Georgia, to the late Erbin and Ruby Lane Lanier. He was a graduate of Register High School. Ray moved to Auburn, Alabama as a young man, where he worked with his older brother as an electrician. He moved to Metropolis, Illinois, and later to St. Johns, Indiana, where he would spend most of his life working as an electrician. He retired from the IBEW following many years of service. Ray moved to McCaysville, Ga. in 2005 and remained there until his death.

He was an active Mason and Shriner. Ray was a member of the Ducktown United Methodist Church in Ducktown, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jean Lanier; three children, Raymond Edward Lanier, Kathy Lynn Anderson and Debbie Elizabeth Rodriguez; five sisters and two brothers.

Surviving are three grandchildren, Shawn Lanier and Amy Lanier both of California and Jessica Bline of Indiana; a brother, Don Lanier of Auburn, Alabama and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Graveside services and burial will be on Friday April 19, 2019, at 10:30am at Lake Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Shriner Children's Hospital, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or

