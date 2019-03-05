Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Eloise (Gerrald) Phillips. View Sign



Eloise married Bobby Phillips in 1954 and they made Clito their home. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker, caring for her family and tending to her flowers, especially her lilies and crocheting.

Eloise worked for several years at Dairy Queen in Statesboro, Jones the Florist and Roses Department Store.

She was a longtime member of Clito Baptist Church and had attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; a grandson, Byron Hendrix; two brothers, Derral Gerrald and Inman Gerrald; and three sisters, Frances Smith, Sue Burroughs and Peggy Deloach.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Thomas Hendrix of Garfield and Sharon and Math Mallard of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Dana Miller, and her husband, Brad; Jerrod Mallard, and his wife, Autumn; and Kacie Cowart, all of Statesboro; a sister, Vennie Lanier of Savannah; and seven great-grandchildren, Laine, Mackenzie, Kent, Jenna, Math, Case and Sadie. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in the Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jerrod Mallard, Brad Miller, Johnny Phillips, Billy Phillips, Keith Oglesby, Clint Oglesby and Ricky Phillips.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2019

