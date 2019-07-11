|
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Emil David Baumann, age 68, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence.
Emil was born March 14, 1951, in Paterson, N.J., to Robert and Ruth Baumann. He was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School and a 1982 graduate of Apex Technical School with a diploma in welding.
Emil had lived in Bloomingdale and West Milford, N.J., before moving to Statesboro in 1990.
Mr. Baumann began his career in welding over 40 years ago at ITT Defense in Clifton, N.J. During his career as a welder in the Statesboro area, he worked for Claxton Poultry, Southern Steel, Flemming Brothers, Briggs & Stratton, Stellar Group, Sheppard Lumber Company, Farmer Automatic of America and Ogeechee Technical College as an instructor.
Mr. Baumann was of the Catholic faith.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Ruth Baumann; his brother, Clifford Baumann; and stepchild, Nicholas.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Frances Sheffield Baumann of Statesboro; one son, Emil David Baumann Jr. (Suzanne) of Pompton Lakes, N.J.; one daughter, Dana McConnell (Chad) of Riverdale, N.J.; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Smith; one stepson, Jonathan Smith; three brothers, Robert Baumann of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; David Baumann of Guyton, Ga.; and Steven Baumann of Jekyll Island, Ga.; one sister, Vickie O'Brian (Paul) of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Krista Mae and Shanna Mae Baumann of Pompton Lakes, N.J.; and Madison and Chad McConnell Jr. of Riverdale, N.J.; five step-grandchildren, Chris, Elizabeth, Junior, Timothy and Nevaeh; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 11 to July 19, 2019
