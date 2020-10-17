1/1
Ms. Emma R. Grimes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Emma R. Grimes, age 66, passed into rest Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence.
The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Homer and Inez Venson Hendrix.
She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and later obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Georgia Southern University.
Ms. Emma Grimes was a former educator with the Bulloch County Board of Education and worked as a case worker with the Open Door Adoption Agency.
In her leisure, she loved writing short stories, making jewelry and spending time on the family farm with her beloved pets, April and Caesar.
She was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Jacob, Jessie Lee and Willie James Hendrix; and one grandson, Malcolm Rashad Grimes.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Natasha Rena Grimes, Augusta, Ga.; and Lakeita Rachelle Grimes, Statesboro, Ga.; a granddaughter, Olivia Grant, Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Joseph (Louise) Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; and Jerry (Mae) Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Strobert, Statesboro, Ga.; and Rose Hilton, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing for Ms. Grimes was held Friday evening from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor, presiding, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. as eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carroll Joyce M
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved