STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Emmett Redding, age 78, passed into rest Friday, March 29, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
|
He was born in Stewart County, Georgia, and resided in Bulloch County most of his life. Mr. Redding, a retired truck driver, was a former employee of Kennedy Concrete Company and Earl Cardell Saw Mill.
He was a member of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the board of deacons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis "Pete" Redding and Blancher Grayer Redding; siblings, Eva Mae, Happy, James and Rufus Redding.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 50 years, Ruby Harden Redding, Statesboro, Ga.; four children, Cynthia (Larry) Cooper, Statesboro, Ga.; Jeanette (Clymon) Tanner, Register, Ga.; Emmett (Caroline) Lee, McDonough, Ga.; and Kenneth F. Redding, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Leola Padmore, Statesboro, Ga.; and Bereather R. Brown, Columbus, Ga.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Redding will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Shun Newson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, April 5, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019