1/
Mr. Enoch Clark
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enoch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Enoch William Clark began his earthly journey on November 8, 1952, in McRae, Georgia. On October 2, 2020, he reunited with his parents, Mrs. Lillie Mae Clark and Mr. Arthur Lewis Clark, as they welcomed their son in glory. Also joining at this "great reunion" was his sister, Ms. Dianne Spaulding; his grandparents and other loved ones.
Left to cherish and celebrate Enoch's life are his wife, Mrs. Rose Ann Clark; his children, Andrea McDuffie, Medra (Cornelius) Corouthers, Sheryl (Daniel) Marrero, Enoch Simpson and Angelica (James) Dunbar; his siblings, Maricia Ann (Ralph) Wesley and Emory Clark. Additionally, Enoch shared and treasured many life experiences with his best friend, Michael Riley of McRae, Ga. Enoch was also the proud grandfather of Satadrian Eady, Kadyn Corouthers, Enoch Jackson, Chris Jackson, Alaiyah Simpson, Mariana Marrero, William Marrero and Nathaniel Tolbert III. Also left to honor his memory is a host of many other relatives and friends.
Enoch relocated to Columbus, Ohio, in 2019. He was an uncomplicated man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took pride in being the head custodian at McRae-Helena Elementary School and genuinely enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was a member of Believers Church of Statesboro, Georgia, and loved explaining his distinctive biblical name.
At the request of Mr. Clark, his remains will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any tributes be sent to Believers Church of Statesboro, c/o Enoch Clark, P.O. Box 1240, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved