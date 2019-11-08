STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Erma Jean Bryant Dixon, age 67, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her daughter's residence. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Linton Bryant and Pauline Flakes Bryant.
She was employed with Pizza Hut in Statesboro for many years.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Erma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dixon; her parents, a son, Tony Fail; and her mother-in-law, Leona Dixon.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Jeff Owens of Statesboro; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Wayne and Leslie Dixon of Statesboro, Mike Dixon of Statesboro and Charles Dixon Jr. of New York; and many grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The graveside service will be at 3 p.m. in Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jenkins County.
Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2019
