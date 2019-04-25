|
Mr. Esley Leonard Sheley Sr.
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel
Mr. Esley Leonard Sheley Sr., 97, passed away at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
After serving his country in the Army during World War II, he returned to Screven County, where he met the love of his life, Pansy Lucille Thompson, who he was married to for 70 years until her passing in 2016.
Esley owned and operated his family farm for many years and was employed as a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 1984, as he would say "I have a real job so I can afford to farm."
He was a member of McBride United Methodist Church and formerly served as a deacon.
He will be remembered for his love of his Lord and his family and the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Esley enjoyed being outdoors, especially time spent fishing, and was an avid quail hunter.
He is preceded in death by parents, Hugh Harris and Anna Reddick Sheley; an infant son, Esley Leonard Sheley Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Kadence Sheley; siblings, Genevieve Sheley, Lenelle Sheley, Jewel Sheley, Hulda Downing, Stacy Sheley and Winsley Sheley.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, William Harris and Frances Sheley of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; and Lehue and Marie Sheley of Sylvania; grandchildren, Edward Sheley, Eric Sr. and Anna Sheley, all of Sylvania; Brian and Amanda Sheley of Guyton, Kristy and Chip Weaver of Sylvania; great-grandchildren, Erica Sheley, Pamela Sheley, Eric Sheley Jr., Serenity Sheley, Gemma Sheley, Cayman Sheley, Jett Sheley, Michael Weaver and Leah Weaver; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, April 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with the Rev. Travis Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Edward Sheley Jr., Eric Sheley Sr., Brian Sheley and Cayman Sheley, Chip Weaver and Michael Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the McBride United Methodist Church and Jimmy Dickerson and Joe Boddiford.
Remembrances may be made to the McBride United Methodist Church, c/o Debra Kelly, 286 Wildflower Drive, Sylvania, GA 30467.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 25, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019
