She was retired from Farmers & Merchants Bank as a customer service representative and later in life worked as a patient aide at Southern Manor Retirement Home.

She was a longtime member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aid Circle prior to declining health, and was previously a member of the Brooklet Keen Age Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Kennedy; an infant son, John Terry Kennedy; a daughter, Barbara Kennedy Durrence; and her brothers, Harvey Ottis and Jerry Beasley.

Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" Kennedy Mills; three grandchildren, Kayla Kennedy Mills, John (Tammy) Durrence and Chris (Anna) Durrence; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Kennedy will be held Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m. in Brooklet City Cemetery with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church social hall.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, 111 West Lee Street, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2019

