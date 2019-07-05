BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Estelle Beasley Kennedy, age 95, died late Wednesday at her residence. The Bulloch County native lived in Brooklet all of her life.
She was retired from Farmers & Merchants Bank as a customer service representative and later in life worked as a patient aide at Southern Manor Retirement Home.
She was a longtime member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladies Aid Circle prior to declining health, and was previously a member of the Brooklet Keen Age Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Kennedy; an infant son, John Terry Kennedy; a daughter, Barbara Kennedy Durrence; and her brothers, Harvey Ottis and Jerry Beasley.
Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia "Cindi" Kennedy Mills; three grandchildren, Kayla Kennedy Mills, John (Tammy) Durrence and Chris (Anna) Durrence; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Kennedy will be held Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m. in Brooklet City Cemetery with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church social hall.
Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, 111 West Lee Street, Brooklet, GA 30415.
Statesboro Herald, July 5, 2019
