Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones
Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones of Portal, Ga., entered into eternal rest after an extended illness under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was a Bulloch County native and retired from Ellis Meat Market. She was a member of Portal Church of God.
She is survived by her children, Bernice (Nay Nay) Gilbert, Shirley (William) Allen, Patricia Goodman, all of Portal, Ga.; Virginia Williams, Deloise Jones, both of Metter, Ga.; Janice (Mike) Gresham of Covington, Ga.; Jeffery (Shirley) Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; Donald Jones of Portal, Ga.; and Charles Jones of Twin City, Ga.; one sister, Willie Mae Green of Dania, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Ethel Udell Jones will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at 11 a.m. at Lee-Hodge Cemetery in Portal, Ga., with Pastor Joyce Smith as eulogist.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we are requiring that a mask be worn while attending the viewing and/or the graveside service.*
Thank you for your cooperation.

Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
